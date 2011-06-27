  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura TL
  4. Used 2006 Acura TL
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Acura TL Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 TL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,325
See TL Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,325
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,325
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,325
Torque233 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower258 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,325
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,325
8 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
225 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,325
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,325
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,325
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,325
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,325
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,325
Front track62.1 in.
Length189.3 in.
Curb weight3591 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume110.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,325
Exterior Colors
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Redondo Red Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Quartz, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,325
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/45R W tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,325
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,325
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See TL Inventory

Related Used 2006 Acura TL Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles