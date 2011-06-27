Used 2003 Acura TL 3.2 Type-S Consumer Reviews
Best car I've ever owned
I research my cars thoroughly before I buy. As an engineer I appreciate good design and the Acura is excellent. I buy on performance, reliability, and styling in that order. What attracted me most was that it was the best performing car in it's class according to Consumer Reports and it has not disappointed. Great acceleration with top mileage of about 30 mpg on the highway. Like many others it has had a new transmission but Acura covered the entire cost including an Acura loaner from the dealer. I've had lots of good comments about the deep blue metallic color. 130,000 miles and going strong. On my second set of brakes and third set of tires.
Pretty good all around car
I bought this car in 2005 with about 75,000 miles. Unfortunately, about one year or 6,000 miles later my transmission failed. Acura did not cover my specific transmission problem for whatever reason so I ended up spending about $3500 to replace. Other than that, I did replace the timing belt just as a precaution but nothing else major. I still love my car and plan on buying another Acura when this one goes. However, beware of the transmission!
Love the Type-S!
We bought our TL Type-S 6 months ago with 76,000 miles on it and we absolutely love it! It's fast and sporty, yet big enough for the whole family. The exterior is beautiful...(dual exhaust adds a ton!) and the interior is flawless. The only problem we had was that something went majorly wrong with the air conditioning system. Many of the parts were worn out and the air was completely warm. The whole system needed to be replaced to the tune of $860. Keep in mind that this car has been in Wisconsin its whole life so it's not like the A/C gets used very often. Other than the crappy A/C we have no problems and no regrets. The Type-S does require premium gas but the extra power given is worth it!
Excellent in every way
I purchased this car in 2005 with 50000. It now has over 130,000 and is running strong. I have never had any problems, just routine maint. It has begun "rattling" but it is 12 years old! Handles perfectly, hugs the road, extremely reliable in snow. Couldn't be happier. It is now 2 years since the last review, had the "rattling" fixed. Still runs great!
My daily driver for 14 years and counting
I first purchased my TL-S back in 2002 (2003 model year). The transmission failed in 2003, and again in 2009. Both were replaced under extended warranty. The transmission that was installed in 2009 has been working fine since, with a redesign to prevent future problems. The Acura service department was excellent in remedying the transmission problem, both times. It has been 7 years and 80k miles on my current transmission. My car currently has 190k miles. My TL-S still has strong acceleration and surprisingly compliant yet firm ride quality and capable handling after all these years. The interior materials are holding up well, and the dashboard still retained its original color. The leather seats have aged much better than my 2008 Lexus ES. If not for the transmission issues early on, I would've given this car a perfect rating. My TL-S has held up much better than my friends' BMW 323 and Mercedes C class, which they purchased around 2002, and both of which fell apart a few years ago. Asides from the transmission and a couple of broken window motors, I've only done routine maintenance on my car. Kudos to Acura for building a mostly bulletproof car.
