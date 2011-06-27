Used 2001 Acura TL 3.2 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/464.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Torque216 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,550
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,550
5 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,550
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,550
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,550
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room55 in.
Rear leg room35 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Length192.9 in.
Curb weight3483 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • White Diamond
  • Taffeta White
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Firepepper Red Pearl
  • Naples Gold Metallic
  • Monterey Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Fern
  • Ebony
  • Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/60R V tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
