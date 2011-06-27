Used 2000 Acura TL 3.2 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/464.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque216 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length192.9 in.
Curb weight3483 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Monterey Blue Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Taffeta White
  • Naples Gold Metallic
  • Firepepper Red Pearl
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Laguna Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment
  • Ebony
  • Fern
