  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura TL
  4. Used 1998 Acura TL
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Acura TL 3.2 Features & Specs

More about the 1998 TL
Overview
See TL Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/378.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Length191.7 in.
Curb weight3513 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Supersonic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Baltic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • Juniper Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman White Pearl Metallic
  • Granite Silver Pearl Metallic
See TL Inventory

Related Used 1998 Acura TL 3.2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles