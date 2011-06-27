Used 1998 Acura TL Sedan Consumer Reviews
Okay for me.
I bought my Acura used five years ago. In that time I have replace the timing belt, had the engine overhauled and the transmission overhauled (costing several thousand dollars), replaced the pulley system for the alternator and the windows are having trouble rolling down or up and the paint is flaking off. I do realize that it's an older car now, but the repairs are really starting to be too much. Otherwise, the car runs great when it's running and sounds great. Pretty good horse power though gas mileage is only about 21 mpg. Not great, but it's okay.
Still in love
Got my car on 2/14/98 and still love it after all these years. Having problem with speed sensor now but the car is still solid otherwise. Other than maintenance and replacing the struts, this car has been low cost over the years. I love pulling up next to other owners of the older TLs because we always roll down windows and praise our cars. I've never met anyone who didn't love theirs. I know I'll need a new vehicle one day but for now will continue to enjoy the ride.
LOVE MY CAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I have had this car for 10 months and am so happy that i made the choice to buy it. The body is in great condition with no rust and is a very rugged car to drive. When i test drove it i was very impressed with how it hugged the road. When its time to get a newer car im sticking to the Acura TL.
Excellent Car
I got this car back in 2010 as a starter. Since then it's needed an upstream O2 sensor and a wiper motor. I have fallen in love with this car and worked a great deal on it. My TL has done two coast-to-coast cross country trips with stellar performance. The car is kinda rare in the US so parts can get expensive if you break the wrong thing. But overall this car is great. A word of caution to fellow tuners out there: the design of this car is kinda nonsensical. Things like wiring a subwoofer are extremely difficult. But as a basic car, the 5cyl is really reliable and the interior is spacious and comfy. A pure-blooded GT car if you ask me.
The best car money can buy
We bought a '97 with about 68k on it i '95. It seemed very expensive at the time. Other than 2 starters (a persistent problem with these cars (requiring the axle to be removed - $-) along with the terrible window operations), and the recommended timing belt change with water pump, I have performed all maintenance which consists only of fluids, filters and brakes (do my own work). This car now has 260k on it, drives as if it were new, with no smoke or leaks from the engine. It does need a power-steering pump but the kids drive it now and they need the exercise. I now have a collection of 3 of the 3.2TL's ranging from 96 to 98 and have my eye on another. If taken care of, they always run.
