Used 1996 Acura TL Consumer Reviews
Outrates my past Cadillac
I have had this acura for four years now and it out performed my previous STS Cadillac. The only repair which I have had to do in the last four years was to replace the muffler. Yes, I was quoted like $600 for a muffler but, what I did was buy one using the internet with a rebate costing me only $114 usd, and then had it installed at a local mechanic for $25 since it was just three bolts to deal with but it required a lift to replace it. Overall great car!!!! I take care of it so it will last, why deal with car payments for a new one... LOL
Reliable!
Hi there! I just wanted to share my personal experience in driving an Acura 2.5 TL 1996, in stating that it has been a reliable vehicle ever since I purchased it. I'm still driving this vehicle, and it still runs well.
Excellent after 200000
I bought my acura in 2007 from a private party with about 160,000 miles on it. Since then it's been extremely reliable, the only thing I have spent money on is brake calipers for rear left wheel. Other than that I have had no issues. My car has now 216000 miles on it and it still feels the same. I would highly recommend acura to anybody who wants to buy a used car.
BEST car ever owned
I bought my 2.5TL used in 2000 with 26k miles on it. It now has 228k miles and it still going strong. My teen son drove it for 2 years, my teen daughter drove it for 1 year, now I am driving it again, and it takes me everywhere without problems. I commute 4 hours round trip (combo of highway and city) daily!
Now has 214k
Back on 2/16/04 I wrote a review when the car had 154k. Well, it now has 214K! It's getting a bit tired now, uses a bit of oil, leaks a bit of oil, bunch more rattles and sqeaks. HOWEVER you can't go wrong with a first generation TL!! Best car I have ever owned. I am in the process of looking to buy for another 96-'98 TL with say 100k miles. I'll be giving my TL to my oldest teenager. He loves the car.
Sponsored cars related to the TL
Related Used 1996 Acura TL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner