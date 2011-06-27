  1. Home
Used 1996 Acura TL Consumer Reviews

Outrates my past Cadillac

Michael, 07/28/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have had this acura for four years now and it out performed my previous STS Cadillac. The only repair which I have had to do in the last four years was to replace the muffler. Yes, I was quoted like $600 for a muffler but, what I did was buy one using the internet with a rebate costing me only $114 usd, and then had it installed at a local mechanic for $25 since it was just three bolts to deal with but it required a lift to replace it. Overall great car!!!! I take care of it so it will last, why deal with car payments for a new one... LOL

Reliable!

Mayra Holguin, 06/03/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Hi there! I just wanted to share my personal experience in driving an Acura 2.5 TL 1996, in stating that it has been a reliable vehicle ever since I purchased it. I'm still driving this vehicle, and it still runs well.

Excellent after 200000

kalz, 06/10/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought my acura in 2007 from a private party with about 160,000 miles on it. Since then it's been extremely reliable, the only thing I have spent money on is brake calipers for rear left wheel. Other than that I have had no issues. My car has now 216000 miles on it and it still feels the same. I would highly recommend acura to anybody who wants to buy a used car.

BEST car ever owned

Ed, 04/11/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2.5TL used in 2000 with 26k miles on it. It now has 228k miles and it still going strong. My teen son drove it for 2 years, my teen daughter drove it for 1 year, now I am driving it again, and it takes me everywhere without problems. I commute 4 hours round trip (combo of highway and city) daily!

Now has 214k

upotn pt, 02/01/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Back on 2/16/04 I wrote a review when the car had 154k. Well, it now has 214K! It's getting a bit tired now, uses a bit of oil, leaks a bit of oil, bunch more rattles and sqeaks. HOWEVER you can't go wrong with a first generation TL!! Best car I have ever owned. I am in the process of looking to buy for another 96-'98 TL with say 100k miles. I'll be giving my TL to my oldest teenager. He loves the car.

