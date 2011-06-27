Used 1999 Acura SLX SUV Consumer Reviews

Rugged Box mac85260 , 09/04/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The SLX is a true off road vehicle with ample cargo space. I've used it for hunting and for launching a boat from an unimproved ramp (beach). Visability is excellent. We've used it for family vacations and it will cruise all day at 75+. In spite of it's square shape is not adversely affected by cross winds. Report Abuse

Great SUV room to spare , 07/11/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Great vehicle, rugged, and comfortable. Great on long trips. Great in snow, and off road. Excellent fit and finish. I purchased this with 18k miles and now have 64k, with no problems. I like it better than the MDX. I drive my vehicles at least 150k and feel this one will make it with no problem. Still very tight, and wearing well.

Opinion Counts DEH , 08/09/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Family likes the visibility and cargo space this vehicle offers. Center console can be a challange due to controls being too accessable to accidental engagement. Otherwise we like it.

Great SUV eskew , 05/22/2015 4dr SUV 4WD 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought my 99 Acura used with 103XXX miles. I absolutely love everything about it. Decent mpg, roomy and very comfortable for the whole family. Had never even heard of them until I seen it sitting on the lot and it was love at first site.