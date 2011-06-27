Used 1999 Acura SLX SUV Consumer Reviews
Rugged Box
The SLX is a true off road vehicle with ample cargo space. I've used it for hunting and for launching a boat from an unimproved ramp (beach). Visability is excellent. We've used it for family vacations and it will cruise all day at 75+. In spite of it's square shape is not adversely affected by cross winds.
Great SUV
Great vehicle, rugged, and comfortable. Great on long trips. Great in snow, and off road. Excellent fit and finish. I purchased this with 18k miles and now have 64k, with no problems. I like it better than the MDX. I drive my vehicles at least 150k and feel this one will make it with no problem. Still very tight, and wearing well.
Opinion Counts
Family likes the visibility and cargo space this vehicle offers. Center console can be a challange due to controls being too accessable to accidental engagement. Otherwise we like it.
Great SUV
Bought my 99 Acura used with 103XXX miles. I absolutely love everything about it. Decent mpg, roomy and very comfortable for the whole family. Had never even heard of them until I seen it sitting on the lot and it was love at first site.
Rare Find
Great first SUV; great interior; perfect size engine; awesome off-road, little wobbly at highway speeds though; loves to drink gas, but big tank; phenomenal cargo space; never got the chance to use the heated seats, but of course a good feature; wood grain looked a bit fake, but nice touch for a rebadged Trooper; those rear doors are the best design EVER; primo stereo; love the foot room in the back and front, as well as the ride height; seemed to be a decent amount of undercarriage rust, but I suppose to be expected from an older truck; rear drive horrid on ice as I learned from experience; lost my SLX to a winter-related accident, the thing saved my life! This beast is as safe as a tank!
