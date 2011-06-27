  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura RSX
  4. Used 2005 Acura RSX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Acura RSX Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 RSX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,350
See RSX Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,350
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,350
Torque141 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,350
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,350
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,350
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,350
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,350
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,350
Front head room37.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.1 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,350
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.2 in.
Rear leg room29.2 in.
Rear shoulder room51.3 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,350
Front track58.5 in.
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight2734 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume97 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,350
Exterior Colors
  • Magnesium Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Nighthhawk Black Pearl
  • Vivid Blue Pearl
  • Milano Red
Interior Colors
  • Titanium
  • Ebony
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,350
P205/55R V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,350
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,350
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See RSX Inventory

Related Used 2005 Acura RSX Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles