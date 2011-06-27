Used 2002 Acura RSX Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,850
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,850
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,850
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.2/396.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,850
|Torque
|141 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,850
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,850
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,850
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,850
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,850
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,850
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.6 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|51.1 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,850
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|30.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|46.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|29.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|51.3 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,850
|Front track
|58.4 in.
|Length
|172.2 in.
|Curb weight
|2769 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6 in.
|Height
|55.1 in.
|Wheel base
|101.2 in.
|Width
|67.9 in.
|Rear track
|58.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,850
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,850
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|P205/55R16 tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,850
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,850
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
