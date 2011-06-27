  1. Home
2020 Acura RLX Features & Specs

More about the 2020 RLX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Engine TypeHybridGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2823
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesno
Transmission7-speed automated manual10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Starting MSRP
$54,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/29 mpg20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)422.8/437.9 mi.370.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2823
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Torque341 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm272 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower377 hp @ 6500 rpm310 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Valves2424
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeHybridGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6
cylinder deactivationnoyes
Safety
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Krell premium brand speakersyesno
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
14 total speakersyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Starting MSRP
$54,900
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
Sun sensoryesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front, side, and rear view camerayesno
front and rear parking sensorsyesno
electric power steeringyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
heated steering wheelyesno
interior air filtrationyesyes
rear view cameranoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Starting MSRP
$54,900
hands-free entryyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Starting MSRP
$54,900
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Starting MSRP
$54,900
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
premium leatheryesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyesno
ventilated passenger seatyesno
Front head room37.6 in.37.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room59.6 in.59.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding center armrestyesno
multi-level heatingyesno
folding with pass-thru center armrestnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Maximum cargo capacity12.0 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Length198.1 in.198.1 in.
Curb weight4380 lbs.3977 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.14.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.4.5 in.
Height57.7 in.57.7 in.
EPA interior volume114.1 cu.ft.117.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Gilded Pewter Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Fathom Blue Pearl
  • Majestic Black Pearl
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Gilded Pewter Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Fathom Blue Pearl
  • Majestic Black Pearl
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Modern Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graystone, premium leather
  • Seacoast, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Graystone, premium leather
  • Seacoast, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Starting MSRP
$54,900
All season tiresyesyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyes
P245/40R19 tiresyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Starting MSRP
$54,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
