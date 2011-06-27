2020 Acura RLX Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Sport Hybrid SH-AWDSport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
- $1,000 Loyalty for Retail or Lease - Expires 09/09/2020
- $750 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 04/01/2021
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 04/01/2021
Loyalty for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2020 RLX Loyalty provides a $1000 loyalty offer when select current Acura owners/lessees lease or purchase a new and not previously reported sold Acura with or without HFS Financing. Loyalty Eligibility:Current owners of any 2010 or newer Acura. Eligible customers may receive offer towards down payment or cap cost reduction on select vehicles. Trade in of current vehicle not required. Client must provide proof of ownership. Current vehicle registration and/or proof of valid auto insurance. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Military for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 07/07/2020
- End
- 04/01/2021
Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 05/01/2020
- End
- 04/01/2021
- Special APR - Expires 09/09/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Acura Financial Services.
0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.27 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0.9% 36 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 0.9% 48 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 0.9% 60 07/07/2020 09/09/2020 0.9% 72 07/07/2020 09/09/2020
