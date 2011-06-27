Requirements and Restrictions:

In appreciation for your service Acura Military Appreciation Offer provides select and eligible U.S. Military personnel and their spouse of Gold Star Family members $750 savings toward any 2020 or newer model year Acura (excludes NSX and PMC models) when you finance or lease through Acura Financial Services applied toward down payment assistance or cap cost reduction assistance when financed or leased through AFS. Offer is only available to eligible clients of the following groups who must provide Military Leave and Earnings Statements: Active Duty U.S. Military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard, and Active Reserve, U.S. Military Ready Reserve (Inactive National Guard, Individual Ready Reserve, Selected Reserve), U.S. Veterans and Retirees who are within 2 years of separation from active service. Spouses must provide proof of relationship via presenting their Military ID and spouse's LES or Report of Separation (DD Form 214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty). Only a copy of the LES or DD Form 214 will be retained. Offer cannot be combined with Zero Due at Signing Lease Program. Offer not valid on Acura Certified Used Car or used vehicles. NOTE: During the term of the retail installment finance contract or lease with Acura Financial Services, buyer may not take their vehicle outside of the United States without prior written consent of Acura Financial Services. During the term of the retail installment finance contract or lease, buyer must notify Acura Financial Services immediately of any change in buyer's address.