Used 2015 Acura RLX Navigation Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/573.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque272 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
404 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Length196.1 in.
Curb weight3933 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume117.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Silver Moon
  • Bellanova White Pearl
  • Forged Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Luster Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
P245/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
