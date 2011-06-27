  1. Home
Used 2014 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD Features & Specs

More about the 2014 RLX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,950
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,950
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)422.8/483.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,950
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower377 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,950
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,950
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
588 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,950
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$59,950
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$59,950
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,950
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front head room37.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,950
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$59,950
Maximum cargo capacity11.6 cu.ft.
Length196.1 in.
Curb weight4312 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.8 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume113.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$59,950
Exterior Colors
  • Forged Silver Metallic
  • Gilded Pewter Metallic
  • Graphite Luster Metallic
  • Pomegranate Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Silver Moon
  • Bellanova White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Graystone, premium leather
  • Seacoast, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,950
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P245/40R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,950
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
