Used 2009 Acura RL Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,680
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.4/426.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque271 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
260 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4083 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Length195.8 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume112.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Alberta White Pearl
  • Platinum Frost Metallic
  • Tuscan Beige Metallic
  • Silver Jade Metallic
  • Redondo Red Pearl
  • Opulent Blue Pearl
  • Grigio Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Taupe, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8 in. wheelsyes
P245/45R18 96V tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
