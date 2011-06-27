  1. Home
Used 2008 Acura RL Base Features & Specs

More about the 2008 RL
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,700
See RL Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.4/465.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Torque256 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
260 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,700
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
wood trim on dashyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,700
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,700
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4076 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length193.6 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Premium White Pearl
  • Opulent Blue Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Carbon Gray Pearl
  • Redondo Red Pearl
  • Lakeshore Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Frost Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Taupe, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
P245/R18 102V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See RL Inventory

