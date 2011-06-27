Used 2001 Acura RL 3.5 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/396 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque224 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM in cargo area-CD stereoyes
225 watts stereo outputyes
Multi-CD located in cargo areayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Length196.6 in.
Curb weight3869 lbs.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width71.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Premium White
  • Nighthawk Black
  • Firepepper Red Pearl
  • Naples Gold
  • Indigo Blue
  • Satin Silver
  • Vermont Green
Interior Colors
  • Parchment
  • Ebony
  • Quartz
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/60R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
