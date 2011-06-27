Estimated values
1997 Acura RL 3.5 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,051
|$1,619
|$1,932
|Clean
|$936
|$1,446
|$1,726
|Average
|$706
|$1,100
|$1,313
|Rough
|$476
|$753
|$899
Estimated values
1997 Acura RL 3.5 Premium 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,231
|$1,814
|$2,136
|Clean
|$1,096
|$1,620
|$1,907
|Average
|$827
|$1,232
|$1,451
|Rough
|$557
|$844
|$994