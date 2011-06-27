2022 Acura RDX Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,950
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|24
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/28 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|376.2/478.8 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|272 hp @ 6,500 rpm
|Torque
|280 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.9 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|1,500 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|550 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|Front hip room
|55.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.0 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|31.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,805 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|135.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|65.7 in.
|Length
|187.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|79.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1,500 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|74.8 in.
|Wheel base
|108.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|235/55R H tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
