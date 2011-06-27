  1. Home
2022 Acura RDX SH-AWD Specs & Features

More about the 2022 RDX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)359.1/461.7 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower272 hp @ 6,500 rpm
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity1,500 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
350 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.0 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,015 lbs.
EPA interior volume135.1 cu.ft.
Height65.7 in.
Length187.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.8 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity1,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.8 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Performance Red Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Liquid Carbon Metallic
  • Fathom Blue Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Majestic Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Parchment, leatherette
  • Ebony, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
