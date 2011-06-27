2022 Acura RDX Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Base4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
Cash Offers(2 available)Show details
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 03/31/2022
- $750 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 03/31/2022
Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 05/01/2020
- End
- 03/31/2022
Military for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 04/01/2021
- End
- 03/31/2022
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 01/03/2022
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Acura Financial Services.
2.9% APR financing for 36 months at $29.04 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 48 months at $22.09 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.93 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 2.9% 48 11/02/2021 01/03/2022 2.9% 60 11/02/2021 01/03/2022 2.9% 36 11/02/2021 01/03/2022
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2022 Acura RDX Deals
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Acura RDX in Virginia is:not available
Legal