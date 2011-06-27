  1. Home
2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)359.1/461.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower272 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,400
350 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,400
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,400
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,400
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,400
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front head room39.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Maximum cargo capacity79.8 cu.ft.
Length186.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4019 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.1 cu.ft.
Height65.7 in.
EPA interior volume135.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Fathom Blue Pearl
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Performance Red Pearl
  • Canyon Bronze Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Majestic Black Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leatherette
  • Parchment, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,400
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,400
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
