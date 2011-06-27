  1. Home
Used 2018 Acura RDX Technology Package Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,500
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque252 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower279 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,500
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
410 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,500
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear and side view camerayes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,500
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,500
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Maximum cargo capacity76.9 cu.ft.
Angle of departure22.7 degrees
Length184.4 in.
Curb weight3768 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Height65.0 in.
EPA interior volume129.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Exterior Colors
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Fathom Blue Pearl
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Graystone, leather
  • Parchment, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,500
All season tiresyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
