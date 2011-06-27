  1. Home
Used 2016 Acura RDX Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 RDX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,870
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,870
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,870
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,870
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque252 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower279 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,870
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,870
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,870
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,870
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,870
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,870
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,870
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,870
Maximum cargo capacity76.9 cu.ft.
Angle of departure19.4 degrees
Length184.4 in.
Curb weight3902 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Angle of approach14.9 degrees
Height65.0 in.
EPA interior volume129.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,870
Exterior Colors
  • Kona Coffee Metallic
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • Graphite Luster Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Slate Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leatherette
  • Parchment, leatherette
  • Graystone, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,870
All season tiresyes
235/60R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,870
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,870
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
