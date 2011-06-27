  1. Home
Used 2013 Acura RDX Technology Package Features & Specs

More about the 2013 RDX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,420
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,420
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,420
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,420
Torque251 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower273 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,420
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,420
410 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,420
front seatback storageyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,420
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,420
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,420
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,420
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,420
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3852 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Angle of departure22.0 degrees
Length183.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,420
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Moon Metallic
  • Graphite Luster Metallic
  • Amber Brownstone Metallic
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Basque Red Pearl II
  • Forged Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Parchment, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,420
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/60R18 102V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,420
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,420
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
