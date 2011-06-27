  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura NSX
  4. 2021 Acura NSX
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Acura NSX Specs & Features

More about the 2021 NSX
More about the 2021 NSX
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$157,500
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission9-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)327.6/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Engine
Torque476 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower573 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
290 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear and side view camerayes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Semi-Aniline Full Leather Power Sport Seatsyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Sport Packageyes
Black Alcantara Headlineryes
Lightweight Manual Sport Seatsyes
SirusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way power driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front head room38.3 in.
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Exclusive Interwoven Machined Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Coveryes
Exclusive Interwoven Painted Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Sport Packageyes
Iron Rotors w/Red Brake Calipersyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Decklid Spoileryes
Exclusive Interwoven Polished Wheelsyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity3.9 cu.ft.
Angle of departure12.9 degrees
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3878 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.7 in.
Angle of approach9.2 degrees
Height47.8 in.
EPA interior volume47.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Long Beach Blue Pearl
  • Indy Yellow Pearl
  • Casino White Pearl
  • 130R White
  • Nouvelle Blue Pearl
  • Curva Red
  • Thermal Orange Pearl
  • Source Silver Metallic
  • Valencia Red Pearl
  • Berlina Black
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Orchid, premium leather/alcantara
  • Ebony, leather/alcantara
  • Indigo, premium leather/alcantara
  • Red, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather/alcantara
  • Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Ebony, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
305/30R Y tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Acura NSX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars