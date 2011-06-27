Used 2001 Acura NSX Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower252 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
165 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
4 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room36.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Front leg room44.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
leatheryes
Measurements
Height46.1 in.
Wheel base99.6 in.
Length174.2 in.
Width71.3 in.
Curb weight3110 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • New Formula Red
  • Monaco Blue Pearl
  • Grand Prix White
  • Spa Yellow
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Berlina Black
Interior Colors
  • Camel Leather
  • Onyx Leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
P245/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
