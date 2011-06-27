  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura NSX
  4. Used 1997 Acura NSX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Acura NSX T Features & Specs

More about the 1997 NSX
Overview
See NSX Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque224 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 7100 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.0 in.
Front leg room45.0 in.
Front hip room53.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Measurements
Length174.2 in.
Curb weight3090 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height46.1 in.
Wheel base99.6 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Currant Pearl Metallic
  • New Black Pearl Metallic
  • Inza Red Pearl Metallic
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Palm Green Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Primrose Mist Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Eucalyptus Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
See NSX Inventory

Related Used 1997 Acura NSX T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles