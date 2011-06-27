  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura NSX
  4. Used 1996 Acura NSX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Acura NSX T Features & Specs

More about the 1996 NSX
Overview
See NSX Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 7100 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.3 in.
Front leg room44.3 in.
Front hip room53.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Measurements
Length174.2 in.
Curb weight3047 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Height46.1 in.
Wheel base99.6 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brookland Green Pearl Metallic
  • Formula Red
  • Grand Prix White
  • Berlina Black
  • Midnight Purple Pearl Metallic
See NSX Inventory

Related Used 1996 Acura NSX T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles