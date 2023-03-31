Skip to main content
2023 Acura MDX Base Specs & Features

More about the 2023 MDX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22 MPG
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 MPG
Combined MPG22 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.5 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower290 hp @ 6,200 rpm
Torque267 lb-ft @ 4,700 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (SOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Cylinder deactivationyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length198.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.4 in.
Height67.1 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
EPA interior volume155.4 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.1 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity95.0 cu.ft.
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Angle of approach18.2 degrees
Angle of departure21.2 degrees
Curb weight4,297 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Carbon Metallic
  • Performance Red Pearl
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Majestic Black Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Fathom Blue Pearl
  • Phantom Violet Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Graystone, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front shoulder room61.9 in.
Front hip room59.3 in.
Premium leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
550 watts stereo outputyes
12 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Power rear seat easy entryyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Sun sensoryes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
255/50R20 tiresyes
Telematics
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Inventory

