2022 Acura MDX Type S Specs & Features

More about the 2022 MDX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$66,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19 mpg
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/388.5 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower355 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque354 lb-ft @ 1,400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
16 total speakersyes
710 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leather/sueded microfiberyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.5 in.
Front hip room59.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front shoulder room61.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach18.2 degrees
Angle of departure21.2 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,741 lbs.
EPA interior volume155.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height67.1 in.
Length198.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity95.0 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.4 in.
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Tiger Eye Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Performance Red Pearl
  • Apex Blue Pearl
  • Liquid Carbon Metallic
  • Majestic Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Orchid/Black, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Red, premium leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
275/40R21 tiresyes
Puncture-sealing tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
