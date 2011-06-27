  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura MDX
  4. 2022 Acura MDX
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Acura MDX Base Specs & Features

More about the 2022 MDX
More about the 2022 MDX
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating7
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque267 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
550 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front head room38.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity95.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4297 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.2 degrees
Angle of departure21.2 degrees
Length198.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height67.1 in.
EPA interior volume155.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Fathom Blue Pearl
  • Platinum White Pearl
  • Performance Red Pearl
  • Phantom Violet Pearl
  • Liquid Carbon Metallic
  • Majestic Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Graystone, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
255/50R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Inventory

Related 2022 Acura MDX Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars