2022 Acura MDX SH-AWD Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,600
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Total Seating
|7
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|351.5/462.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|267 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|550 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|61.9 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|59.3 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.3 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Dimensions
|Maximum cargo capacity
|95.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4529 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.1 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|18.2 degrees
|Angle of departure
|21.2 degrees
|Length
|198.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.3 in.
|Height
|67.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|155.4 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|113.8 in.
|Width
|78.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|255/50R20 tires
|yes
|20 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the MDX
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
