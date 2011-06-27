  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura MDX
  4. Used 2015 Acura MDX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages Features & Specs

More about the 2015 MDX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,840
See MDX Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$48,840
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$48,840
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.0/546.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$48,840
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque267 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$48,840
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$48,840
video monitoryes
529 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
audio and video remote controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$48,840
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$48,840
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$48,840
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,840
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$48,840
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$48,840
Maximum cargo capacity68.4 cu.ft.
Angle of departure19.4 degrees
Length193.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4063 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Angle of approach14.9 degrees
Height67.6 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$48,840
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Moon
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Fathom Blue Pearl
  • Graphite Luster Metallic
  • Forest Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Eucalyptus, leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Graystone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$48,840
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P245/55R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$48,840
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$48,840
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See MDX Inventory

Related Used 2015 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles