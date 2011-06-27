  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura MDX
  4. Used 2012 Acura MDX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Acura MDX Advance Package Features & Specs

More about the 2012 MDX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,655
See MDX Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,655
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,655
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/441.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,655
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,655
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,655
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
410 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,655
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear view with wide-angle camerayes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,655
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,655
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,655
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,655
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room59.1 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room61.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,655
Front track67.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4645 lbs.
Gross weight5952 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.2 degrees
Maximum payload1307 lbs.
Angle of departure23.8 degrees
Length191.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height68.2 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,655
Exterior Colors
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Pearl II
  • Palladium Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Bali Blue Pearl
  • Aspen White Pearl II
  • Grigio Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Taupe, premium leather
  • Umber, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,655
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/50R19 103H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,655
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,655
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See MDX Inventory

Related Used 2012 Acura MDX Advance Package info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles