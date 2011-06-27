  1. Home
Used 2006 Acura MDX Touring Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower253 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,700
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
$42,700
8 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
225 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,700
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
$42,700
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,700
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track66.3 in.
$42,700
Front track66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4515 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Angle of departure21.0 degrees
Length188.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height71.3 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width77.0 in.
Rear track66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$42,700
Exterior Colors
  • Billet Silver Metallic
  • Aspen White Pearl
  • Redrock Pearl
  • Desert Rock Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Amazon Green Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Sage Brush Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Quartz, leather
  • Saddle, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
