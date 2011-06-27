  1. Home
Used 2004 Acura MDX Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2004 MDX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/403.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Torque253 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,700
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,700
8 total speakersyes
200 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,700
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,700
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,700
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,700
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Rear head room39 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Front track66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4510 lbs.
Gross weight5798 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1288 lbs.
Angle of departure21 degrees
Length188.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width77 in.
Rear track66.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Aspen Pearl White
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Burnished Bronze Metallic
  • Redrock Pearl
  • Sagebrush Pearl
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Starlight Silver Metallic
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Quartz
  • Saddle
  • Ebony
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
