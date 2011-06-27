  1. Home
Used 2002 Acura MDX Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2002 MDX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/403.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque245 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
200 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room61.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track66.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4392 lbs.
Gross weight5690 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1298 lbs.
Angle of departure21 degrees
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width76.3 in.
Rear track66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Taffeta White
  • Mesa Beige Metallic
  • Granite Green Metallic
  • Deep Mahogany Red Pearl
  • Starlight Silver Metallic
  • Redrock Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ebony Leather
  • Saddle Leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P235/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles