Used 1995 Acura Legend LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Measurements
Length194.9 in.
Curb weight3516 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Taffeta White
  • Garnet Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Canterberry Green Metallic
  • Cayman White Pearl Metallic
