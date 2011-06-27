  1. Home
Used 1993 Acura Legend LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.0 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Measurements
Length194.9 in.
Curb weight3516 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Vineyard Gray Metallic
  • Canterbury Green Metallic
  • Geneva Green Pearl
  • Milano Red
  • Frost White
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • Sirius White Pearl
