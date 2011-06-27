  1. Home
Used 1993 Acura Legend Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Legend
4.9
24 reviews
Magnificent machine

mikelrb, 01/25/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought this 8 months ago. Wow. What a car. Bought it after reading all the positive reviews -- I mean, this thing scores high. Bought it for my wife. She LOVES it -- and at 11 years old now! Bought it with 160,000 miles on it. Mint condition, one owner, always maintained at dealer. Smooth, quiet, powerful. Love the lines. Beautiful styling that will never go OUT of style. Lots of power with the 3.2 V6. Cruise at 90, and you don't feel a thing. Really a fantastic car.

My Acura Legend

Joseph, 06/13/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Acura Legend is a superb. I had my Acura when the mileage was about 215000, last year, now it is 238000 and still running good. The cooling system was not working, but when a mechanic changed the main relay, it began to work The little problem I have with mine is that it smokes.

Can't get enough of the Acura Legends

kenneth walker, 11/09/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I just recently got in an accident with the first acura legend I ever owned. It was the other guy's fault. It was a 1991 sedan. After the insurance company compensated me for my loss I went right out and bought a 1993 acura legend sedan. I can't get enough of these cars. They are one of the most luxurious and well built cars I've ever seen. My other car is a 2000 trans am ws6. I enjoy driving my acura legend as much as I love driving my trans am. All I ever want to own luxury car wise is the acura legend. I've owned other sedans before but this legend is by far the best sedan I've ever owned. The acura legend is total luxury with performance car attributes with its 200 hp engine.

Such a fun car

Abram, 01/24/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my Legend a little over a year ago. This is the best car I have ever owned! I was driving a friends Jag the other night and couldn't believe that my car at 15 years old was ten times better in tightness, comfort, and speed. I got really lucky and bought mine from an older couple with around 90k miles. If you are wondering if you should buy one and you've found one that has been taken care of.. Buy it!!

20 Years Later She is still Cruising

dtuura, 09/05/2013
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have had 7 cars in the past 5 years ( all used ) and ive got to say this car takes the Cake. Got a 93 legend for $900 with 152k and i cant regret it. The design and performance of the car is Great and for once i have no Engine lights on. The car doesnt overheat, the tranny doesnt slip and it always starts right up. The one down side is deffinately the suspension but Whatever! the car is 20 years old, that should be expected. also the gas Mileage isnt that Great but i think ill survive

