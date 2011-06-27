  1. Home
Used 1991 Acura Legend L Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room28.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Measurements
Length192.5 in.
Curb weight3408 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Golden Glow Pearl
  • Geneva Green Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Sirius White Pearl
  • Charcoal Granite Metallic
  • Vineyard Gray Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Phoenix Red
  • Persian Red
  • Rosewood Brown Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl
