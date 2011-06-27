  1. Home
Used 2001 Acura Integra LS Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Integra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque124 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room50.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35 in.
Rear hip Room44.1 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room48.8 in.
Measurements
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight2685 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Clover Green Pearl
  • Voltage Blue Metallic
  • Championship White
  • Ruby Red PL
  • Phoenix Yellow
  • Taffeta White
  • Satin Silver
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Graphite
  • Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P195/55R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles