Used 2000 Acura Integra GS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque124 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.0 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room50.3 in.
Measurements
Length178.1 in.
Curb weight2725 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Violet
  • Voltage Blue Metallic
  • Clover Green Pearl
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment
  • Graphite
