Used 2000 Acura Integra Type R Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Integra
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 7500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.1 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room48.8 in.
Measurements
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight2639 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height51.9 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Championship White
  • Phoenix Yellow
Interior Colors
  • Ebony
