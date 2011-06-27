  1. Home
Used 1998 Acura Integra GS-R Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque128 lb-ft @ 6200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.0 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room50.3 in.
Measurements
Length178.1 in.
Curb weight2762 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Baltic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Primrose Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Flamenco Black Pearl Metallic
  • New Burning Red Pearl Metallic
  • Adriatic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Supersonic Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Championship White
  • Milano Red
  • Frost White
  • Citrous Silver Metallic
