Used 1996 Acura Integra LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room50.3 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.1 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room48.8 in.
Measurements
Length172.4 in.
Curb weight2643 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height52.6 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Milano Red
  • Frost White
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Matador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
