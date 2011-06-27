  1. Home
Used 1995 Acura Integra GS-R Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque128 lb-ft @ 6200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 7600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.0 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Measurements
Length178.1 in.
Curb weight2628 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Torino Red Pearl Metallic
  • Isle Green Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Paradise Blue Green Pearl Metallic
