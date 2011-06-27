Used 1995 Acura Integra Special Edition Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 6300 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.0 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Measurements
Length178.1 in.
Curb weight2628 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Paradise Blue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Desert Mist Metallic
  • Vogue Silver Metallic
  • Torino Red Pearl Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Stealth Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Isle Green Pearl Metallic
