  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Integra
  4. Used 1994 Acura Integra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Acura Integra LS Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Integra
Overview
See Integra Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.
Front shoulder room51.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room50.3 in.
Measurements
Length178.1 in.
Curb weight2703 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height52.1 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stealth Gray Pearl
  • Torino Red Pearl
  • Isle Green Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Rosewood Brown Metallic
See Integra Inventory

Related Used 1994 Acura Integra LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles